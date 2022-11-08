Celebrate National STEM Day with Awesome National Geographic Toys, Kits and Books

Happy National STEM Day! As we focus on sharing knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math with the next generation, Disney is highlighting some of the incredible products from National Geographic that bring the essential concepts right to your home.

The Disney Parks Blog is inviting their readers and adventurous minds everywhere to join them in celebrating National STEM Day.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and the goal of the initiative is to encourage children to explore the world around them and develop skills in these important fields.

While many schools and communities have implemented STEM programs, National Geographic makes it easy for kids to further their knowledge of these concepts at home.

A variety of kits, toys, and books centered around the main STEM themes are available now from brands Blue Marble and Just Play and guests can shop for their favorites right now on Amazon. Let’s take a look:

Science Kits

With a total of 45 experiments, the National Geographic Mega Science Series Stunning Science Chemistry Set contains items and instructions to build a model volcano, launch a toy rocket, create a replica of a geyser, and so much more

Step back in time and dig up prehistoric fossils with the National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit! This kit includes genuine dinosaur fossils and shark teeth and a learning guide.

For those drawn to the beauty hidden in nature, there’s the National Geographic Platinum Rock Tumbling Kit that will turn jagged rocks into polished stones.

And since we’re in the holiday mood right now, the National Geographic Mega Science Advent Calendar is the perfect way to countdown to your seasonal celebrations while you learn something new every day!

Plush Play Kits

The aspiring veterinarians in your home will love the playing doctor to plush pals like an otter or chimpanzee!

The National Geographic Otter Care & Nurture Set includes an interactive sea otter plush, and travel bag; while the National Geographic Chimp Veterinarian Kit comes with interactive chimp plush, a travel bag, play vet care tools, and a toy banana snack

Books

When they’re not actively conducting a science experiment, your kids can read about the world around them.

Dive into the past with a Dinosaur Atlas—that would pair quite perfectly with the Mega Fossil Dig Kit!

If they spend all day building, admiring construction, and studying toy trucks, introduce them to Break Down a book explaining how things break, crack, explode, crumble, or shatter.

Reach for the stars with 1,000 Facts About Space. Learn what lies beyond our cozy little planet and what we know about the vastness of outer space.

National Geographic Kids

Beyond the awesome collection of items for the home, there’s even more to discover in cyberspace! National Geographic Kids offers an outstanding selection of free science experiments, videos, articles, and more on its Science Lab and Future Tech online hubs. The website also offers a sneak peek at upcoming issues of National Geographic Kids Magazine.

Happy STEM Day! No matter how you’re learning, National Geographic is here to help you get out there and explore how our world works.