National Geographic Releases Trailer for “Retrograde”

According to Deadline, National Geographic has released the trailer for Retrograde. This film will take you on a ground-level immersion into the last nine months of America's war in Afghanistan.

What's Happening:

National Geographic also announced a robust release plan for the documentary, which will include both the theatrical broadcast and streaming. Picturehouse will premiere the film in theaters this Friday in New York and Washington D.C., and a week later in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Dallas.

Retrograde will premiere on Thursday, December 8 on the National Geographic Channel as well on Disney+ the next day in the U.S. The film will debut on Hulu on December 11.

You can see the trailer below.

About Retrograde:

captures the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives: one of the last U.S. Special Forces units deployed there, a young Afghan general and his corps fighting to defend their homeland against all odds, and the civilians desperately attempting to flee as the country collapses and the Taliban take over. From rarely seen operational control rooms to the frontlines of battle to the chaotic Kabul airport during the final U.S. withdrawal, Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman’s latest film offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America’s longest war, and the costs endured for those most intimately involved.

This film is rated R.

What They're Saying:

“It took years, really, to get permission both within the Green Beret community and ultimately at the highest levels of [U.S.] government and military to get permission to embed,” Heineman told Deadline. “It was the longest embed that they’d ever granted anybody in the Special Forces community.”

“Like most of the films I’ve made,” the director observed, “they start out as one thing and they end up as something completely different.”

“There’s a thousand reasons why the Afghan Army lost to the Taliban. And this film is not an examination of that,” Heineman said. “This film is not an attempt to figure out the how and the why and the who. This film is an attempt to humanize this experience.”

“Retrograde is an unflinching and masterful document of the complications and consequences of war,” commented Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of scripted and documentary films for National Geographic. “We are thrilled to give this important film an unprecedented release plan ― in theaters, on National Geographic Channel and streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu ― in order to reach the widest audience possible.”