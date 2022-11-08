runDisney kicked off this race season with an incredible Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. Disney Parks Blog shared some of the exciting moments.

What's Happening:

This past weekend, runners were able to enjoy the runDisney 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by Shokz.

Racers were able to enjoy the international cultures around World Showcase, and it was the perfect way to start this 2022–23 runDisney race season.

This event featured three endurance events and a multi-race challenge to put the runners to the test.

There was an impressive final finish for New Jersey runner Megan Curham as she made history once again at the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon. It was the fourth straight year that she completed the 13.1 mile course as the first female finisher with a time of 1:20:16.