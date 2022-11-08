runDisney kicked off this race season with an incredible Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. Disney Parks Blog shared some of the exciting moments.
What's Happening:
- This past weekend, runners were able to enjoy the runDisney 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by Shokz.
- Racers were able to enjoy the international cultures around World Showcase, and it was the perfect way to start this 2022–23 runDisney race season.
- This event featured three endurance events and a multi-race challenge to put the runners to the test.
- There was an impressive final finish for New Jersey runner Megan Curham as she made history once again at the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon. It was the fourth straight year that she completed the 13.1 mile course as the first female finisher with a time of 1:20:16.
- Ian Bordelon from Orlando was the overall winner, crossing the finish line in 1:13:42.
- Nicholas McCoy of Boerne, Texas, finished first in the wheelchair division with a time of 1:24:05.
- Four-time Olympic track and field gold medalist and reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross finished her very first 5K during the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.
- You can see some of the race-day moments below.