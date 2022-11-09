“20/20” Asks if Divine Intervention Led Police to the Killers of a Minnesota Farmer

This week’s edition of ABC’s 20/20 will explore if divine intervention led police to the killers in the murder of Minnesota farmer Earl Olander.

Life in East Union, Minnesota, was idyllic for 90-year-old Earl Olander, a modest farmer who attended church every Sunday in the rural community where he had lived since birth. When authorities found Olander murdered — his body tied up and brutally beaten, his house ransacked — shockwaves reverberated throughout the tight-knit town he called home. Neighbors were left wondering why anyone would want to kill Earl Olander.

In a new 20/20, ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on the twists and turns in the case, from the revelation that Olander was a secret millionaire to the mysterious clue found inside his Bible that led authorities to the killers.

The two-hour program features exclusive interviews with longtime friends and neighbors of the victim, including Bill Boecker and Maria Boecker, who had an emotional jailhouse confrontation with one of the killers; Olander’s family members, including his cousin Paul Lundquist; key investigators, including lead detective on the case Chris Wagner and former Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson; and forensic scientists from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Steve Swenson and Katherine Igowsky, whose expert analysis helped authorities lock away the killers.

20/20 airs on Friday, November 11th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu