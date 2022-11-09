Cast Members Were the First to Discover “Disney Dreams! of Christmas” at Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, cast members were the first to be able to celebrate the return of Disney Dreams! of Christmas show spectacular. Disney Parks Blog shared all of the details.

What's Happening:

During the final rehearsal of the show at Disneyland Paris, cast members were the first to see the return of Disney Dreams! of Christmas show spectacular.

Cast members were welcomed on Central Plaza by Carmen Lleo Badal and Quentin Rodrigues, Disneyland Paris Ambassadors 2022–2023; David Duffy, Vice President of Entertainment; and Ben Spalding, Show Producer.

Shortly after a thousand cast members were able to enjoy a private showing of Disney D-Light.

The cast had the opportunity to help those in need this holiday season by donating one or more toys to families in need.

Disney VoluntEARS will be distributing the toys to several hospitals in France throughout the holiday season.

If you are looking for an opportunity to give back this holiday season, the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive is a wonderful way to do so, and you can learn more by clicking here

You can check out the video from the night below.

What They're Saying:

“We are so excited to share this special moment with all cast members as we are getting ready to bring back this amazing show – exclusive to Disneyland Paris – and you’re the first audience to see it,” said David.

Léa, a merchandise project manager who took part in this heartwarming event shared that for her, “the spirit of Christmas is to make this time of year magical for those who need it most.”