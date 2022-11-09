The Holiday Magic Starts Now! Save Up to 40% on Seasonal Gifts During shopDisney’s Magical Rush Sale

shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays by offering a Magical Rush Sale with discounts up to 40% off seasonal merchandise!

If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, now—like right now—is the time to head over to shopDisney and get going.

From now until 8pm PT/11pm ET, guests can save 20%, 30%, or 40% on select holiday merchandise.

Guests can use the code “RUSH” at checkout to secure their savings and watch the price drop, drop, drop!

And don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered! Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

40% Savings

Pixar Holiday Mini Backpack by Danielle Nicole

Ewok Christmas Sweater for Kids by Spirit Jersey – Star Wars

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Tree Topper

Mickey Mouse and Friends Reversible Christmas Table Runner

Tinker Bell Holiday 2022 Classic Doll – Peter Pan – Special Edition – 11 1/2''

30% Savings

Wicket Ewok Holiday Plush – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Medium 11 3/4''

Winnie the Pooh Holiday Cuddleez Plush – Medium – 13''

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Dessert Glass Set

Marvel Christmas Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Mixing Bowl Set

20% Savings

Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband for Adults

Holiday Earring Set by BaubleBar

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag

Mickey Mouse Christmas Tree Stacking Measuring Cup Set

Mickey Mouse and Friends 2022 Holiday Train Set by Lionel

Hanukkah

Don’t worry, Christmas isn’t the only holiday on our minds! Your Hanukkah festivities and gatherings can feature magical Disney touches too.

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Wine Glass Set

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Salad Plate Set

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Gift Tag Set

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Plush – 14''

Mickey Mouse Icon Hanukkah T-Shirt for Adults

