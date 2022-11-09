Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders To Receive Exclusive Holiday Photopass, Merchandise, Sip & Savor Pass Opportunities

Disneyland Resort has added a few holiday themed photos, merchandise, and opportunities exclusively for Magic Key Holders that kick off starting this Friday, November 11th.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can enjoy a festively fun list of holiday perks and exclusive merchandise that starts as early as this Friday, November 11th.

Magic Key holders receive a lanyard with the purchase of a specially priced Sip and Savor Pass at the Festive Foods Marketplace at Disney Festival of Holidays, and can also enjoy a festive semi-secluded dining area and photo opportunity across from the Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar at Disney California Adventure

Magic Key holders can experience more merry magic with two special Disney PhotoPassMagic Shot photo opportunities and a complimentary digital download, available at two locations: Disneyland Park

Across from the Matterhorn Bobsleds

8:00 AM to 1:00 PM Disney California Adventure Park

Under the Silly Symphony Swings

11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

A curated selection of phone cases, earbud cases, magnets, and ornament designs themed to the holidays with Magic Key branding will be coming soon, later in November, and can be found at various locations throughout the resort: Disneyland Park

Disney Showcase

Emporium

The Star Trader Disney California Adventure Park

Trolley Treats

Elias & Co.

Off the Page

Gone Hollywood

Super Store featuring Avengers Campus

The Collector’s Warehouse

Ramone’s House of Body Art

Seaside Souvenirs Downtown Disney

World of Disney



Worth Noting:

Magic Key holder must present valid Magic Key pass to purchase or participate. Available while supplies last. Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Valid Park admission and Park reservation required for park entry.

2022 Sip and Savor Passes expire January 8, 2023, and entitlement tabs may not be redeemed at any other event. Valid Magic Key pass and photo ID must be shown upon purchase of the Sip and Savor Pass to receive the special price and lanyard. Each entitlement tab must be attached to the Sip and Savor Pass prior to redemption and may be redeemed for one eligible food or nonalcoholic beverage item at a participating Festive Foods Marketplace kiosk or dining location. Eligible Sip and Savor Pass items at participating restaurants are tasting-size portions only, not full entrée offerings. Sip and Savor Pass and tabs will not be replaced if lost, stolen, destroyed or expired. Sip and Savor Passes are nonrefundable, nontransferable and may not be sold or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part. No substitutions or change will be given. Valid admission and park reservation for Disney California Adventure Park are required. Sip and Savor Pass, its entitlements, food and beverage offerings, participating marketplace locations and participating dining locations are all subject to availability, restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Photos can be downloaded from your Disney account as often as desired, up to 45 days after initial capture. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to Disney PhotoPass terms and conditions and the Disney PhotoPass expiration policy. Online registration required. Disney PhotoPass photos must be linked to your Disney account to be downloaded.