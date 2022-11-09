Prolific Comic Artist Carlos Pacheco Passes Away at 60

Carlos Pacheco, a prolific comic book artist who has worked on a wide variety of Marvel titles, has passed away at the age of 60.
- Pacheco’s professional career saw him work for both DC and Marvel and he has illustrated iconic comic characters like the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and many more.
- Marvel shared a tweet mourning the loss of the incredibly talented artist and offering condolences to his family and friends.
- According to CBR, Pacheco announced a little over a month ago that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- Pacheco had been on a sabbatical from comics as he dealt with his health issues.
- He was most recently working on covers for Marvel’s ongoing “Damage Control” series and shared his work on the second issue back in September.
- Pacheco’s career began on Spanish-language editions of Marvel books before he would eventually go on to work on “The Flash” for DC Comics.
- He eventually worked on major comic events for both DC and Marvel, including DC’s “Final Crisis” and Marvel’s “Age of Ultron.”
- You can find Pacheco’s work on Marvel Comics here.