Venomize Your Favorite Heroes with Marvel Battleworld – Rise of the Symbiotes from Funko Games

Everyone’s favorite anti-hero has arrived to lead the newest installment of the collectible adventure game Marvel Battleworld from Funko Games. The just-announced Marvel Battleworld Series 4 – Rise of the Symbiotes comes on the heels of the successful release of Series 3 – Ultimate Armory earlier this year.

In this latest release, the symbiote that’s turned Eddie Brock into Venom is infecting the rest of the characters and affecting their superpowers.

The new game mechanic features symbiotic sleeves that players can use to signify venomized heroes with special abilities and powers while they battle to save the city again.

The smaller Battleball contains two mystery Hero Movers, while the newly redesigned Mega Packs provide players with six new Hero Movers.

Do your best to collect all 30+ new heroes or play the game as-is right out of the packaging, the choice is yours.

Series 4 introduces brand-new locations, battles, and exciting game mechanics that will continue to challenge players and test their strategies!