Disney Junior Shares “Merry Spidey Christmas” Theme Created by Patrick Stump

With a holiday special for Disney Junior’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends set to debut tomorrow, a special song titled “Merry Spidey Christmas” has been released.

Consequence Sound “The thing that’s so fun about this show is that I’m writing all the music you hear in every episode, so my day to day is me living with these characters. But when they animate for the songs, they need way more lead time. When they ask for a song, it’s usually a season ahead or so. So ultimately it was in the prompt for this song (for example) that I found out we were going to meet Electro in Season 2! So that was really exciting.”

Stump went on to let fans in on his creative process and how he makes the music from the lyrics: “‘Merry Spidey Christmas’ really just came from the lyrics — that’s usually the way I write… I almost just read and listen to the music in my head that the words inspire. Harrison [Wilcox] had sent some lyrics, I think I changed some here or there but really, all the music sort of appeared to me fully formed just by reading what was on the page.”

He even admitted he had some ideas for a Christmas song before he ever got this assignment: “Honestly I just had fun with it. And being even more honest, I had had the ‘Christmas Christmas Christmas’ melody kicking around my brain for years without a place to use it, so somehow when I saw the phrase ‘Merry Spidey Christmas,’ the rest of the song sort of wrote itself.”

You can listen to the new song in the video below:

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends – “Halted Holiday/Merry Spidey Christmas”

Friday, November 11th, at 8:30 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

Friday, November 11th, at 12:30 p.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Halted Holiday” – When all roads to the city are blocked on Thanksgiving, Team Spidey works to clear up the traffic. Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) guest stars as Gwen’s dad, George Stacy

“Merry Spidey Christmas” – Team Spidey uses their Glow Webs to save Christmas after baddies try to ruin it. Featuring the new original song “Merry Spidey Christmas,” written and performed by series’ songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).