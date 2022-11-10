Ghost-Spider Faces Off Against the Deadliest Spidey Villains in “Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones”

Fresh off “Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse,” which introduced exciting heroic versions of Ghost-Spider from throughout the multiverse, Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 will headline a sequel limited series. But this time around, instead of meeting new allies, she’ll be confronted by dangerous new foes.

Written by Emily Kim and drawn by Kei Zama, “Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones” will turn Ghost-Spider’s life upside down as she’s targeted by clones of herself based on Spidey’s greatest villains.

Over the course of five daring issues, readers will see the debuts of a host of new Gwen-villains, all once again designed by comics visionary Peach Momoko.

Hailing from an alternate reality where Gwen was bitten by a radioactive spider and gained spider-like powers, Ghost-Spider has been embraced by comic fans since she debuted in 2014.

Over the years, readers have watched Ghost-Spider rise as one of Marvel

Ghost-Spider comes face-to-face with some of the deadliest Spider-Man villains, including Doc Ock, Sandman, Vulture and more! But wait… Why do they all look like…Gwen?!

Follow Gwen down a dark path as she must find and stop whoever is cloning her into infamous Marvel villains.

Check out David Nakayama’s cover to the debut issue and stay tuned in the coming weeks for the reveal of Peach Momoko’s Gwen designs as well as Greg Land’s series of homage variant covers.

