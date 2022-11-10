Photos: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Signage Installed at Toy Story Land

While it remains covered, the signage for the brand new Roundup Rodeo BBQ coming to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been installed.
What’s Happening:
- Work continues on the Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant coming soon to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Toy Story Land.
- The latest visible update sees the restaurant’s entry signage installed.
- Looking at the concept art below, we can get a taste of what the sign will look like when it is uncovered.
- Note that the lanterns installed on the structure are not featured in the concept art.
- Set to open later this year (or possibly 2023 at this point) in Andy’s Backyard, is the previously announced (way back in 2019!) Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant!
- In this unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience, guests will enjoy delicious barbecue fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets that Andy has brought together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo.
- Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.
- Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!
