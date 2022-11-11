WDI President Barbara Bouza Awarded Distinguished Leadership Award At New York Hall of Science Gala

Walt Disney Imagineering President Barbara Bouza was awarded last night at the New York Hall of Science, inspiring future generations of creators everywhere.

What’s Happening:

Last night, Walt Disney Imagineering president Barbara Bouza received the Distinguished Leadership Award during the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) Annual Gala.

NYSCI is a center for interactive science that serves half a million New York City-area students, teachers and families each year, and Barbara was recognized as “an individual who stands out in their field” as well as an innovative leader who embodies the spirit of NYSCI’s mission — to nurture future generations of passionate learners, critical thinkers and active citizens.

Congratulations to Barbara for inspiring future generations of scientists, creators, inventors and maybe even a potential Imagineers or two.

More About Barbara Bouza:

Barbara previously served as co-managing director, principal, of Gensler Los Angeles. In this collaborative leadership role, she brought strategic design management to highly innovative clients such as Netflix, Amgen, JPL/NASA, Debbie Allen, and City of Hope. A fellow of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), she was the 2019 AIA Los Angeles president, and also served on the board of the Southern California chapter of the International Interior Design Association.

In the community, Barbara was recognized by The Los Angeles Business Journal as Executive of the Year: Women Making a Difference. This honor recognizes women who lead by example, successfully blending effective business vision with passionate commitment to positively making a difference, both in the business world and in the communities they serve. She has also been named by Real Estate Forum magazine as a Woman of Influence: California.

Barbara is on the board of directors of Imagine LA, a leading not-for-profit dedicated to mobilizing the community to end the cycle of family homelessness and poverty, and is a member of the National Organization of Minority Architects and the Women Presidents’ Organization. Additionally, she works with nonprofit organizations such as Girls Inc. and Dress for Success.

Barbara holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and studied in the Graduate Diploma Program at the Architectural Association in London.