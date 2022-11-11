Photos: Disney’s Hollywood Studios Transformed For Holidays

Holiday decor is in full swing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Previously, we had posted that some decorations were starting to be displayed at the park, but now, mere days later, the park and its halls are fully decked out.

Echo Lake steals the show for holiday decorations at the park every year the past few years with a vintage vibe with statues and decorations that pepper the landscaping of the area. The lake itself also plays home to the park’s Christmas Tree, with the tree towering over the manmade body of water and giant ornaments floating nearby. Even Gertie the Dinosaur gets in on the fan with her very own Santa Hat.

Over in Toy Story Land, more fun can be spotted with some familiar faces from the Toy Story franchise. The charming Little Green Men that are featured in Alien Swirling Saucers are also adorned upon some giant ornaments surrounding the attraction. Guests can also see Woody, Jessie, and Rex wearing some winter gear.

Elsewhere in the park, more festive fun can be found in the forms of color complementary wreaths and trees that go along with their nearby attractions.

Sunset Blvd. is also fully decked out now as we wait for the nightly holiday festivities to begin at the park. When that happens, this street takes center stage with their vignettes on screens placed around the area and projections upon the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Not to be left out, Crossroads of the World near the entrance of the park is also full of festive fun.

And of course, PINS!

