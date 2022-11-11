Photos: 2022 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

The holidays have officially descended upon the Disneyland Resort, and with that comes a slew of new specialty merchandise for the season.

Guests can pick up this fantastic souvenir sipper inspired by the original, silly reindeers featured for many years in Disneyland’s Christmas parade.

A booth filled with holiday merchandise is set up just outside The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

Here we can see this year’s Festival of Holidays Spirit Jersey, which is the black one.

This year sees far more Hanukkah merchandise than in years past.

A fun Mickey-shaped peppermint pinwheel Loungefly bag, with peppermint and gingerbread designs on the bag itself.

Shown above is this year’s main holiday Spirit Jersey, featuring much Christmas iconography.

You can also get your hands on this Spirit Jersey which is more like an ugly sweater.

It is also available in youth sizes.

Gone Hollywood in Hollywood Land is your one stop Christmas shopping destination, with these cute window displays outside.

A variety of merchandise featuring the loveable Chipmunks and the Big Cheese himself!

We love this fun pajama set featuring Mickey gingerbread designs!

Ornaments are available year round at the Disneyland Resort, but new ones are introduced every year.

It’s not Christmas without stockings or a wreath!

Fashionable Disney fans can snag themselves a pair of cozy Christmas Crocs.

Over at the Super Store, we find some Marvel holiday merchandise.

