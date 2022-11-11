Disney On Broadway Celebrates 25th Anniversary of “The Lion King” With New Promo Video, Elton John Performance on “Good Morning America”

The iconic musical adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, The Lion King, is celebrating 25 years on the Broadway stage, spanning generations of theater goers.

A new video has been released by Disney on Broadway showing the span of the critically acclaimed, Tony Award winning, legendary musical adaptation, The Lion King, which is celebrating 25 years on Broadway.

The video shows the multi-generational life span that the show has had, showcasing a child who saw the show who is now taking her own daughter to see the show, across a changing New York city and the people who live there.

The show, originally debuted in 1997, has had over 100 million audience members worldwide, has won 70 major theatre awards, has had 25 productions around the world, and is the 3rd longest running Broadway show ever.

The Lion King opened on November 13th, 1997, and is a musical based on the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature film of the same name with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, along with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer.

Julie Taymor, the director, costume designer and mask co-designer for the musical, became the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a musical and is still involved with the show. The milestone is only the third time a Broadway production has reached the quarter-century milestone.

To further mark the occasion, iconic musician Elton John made an appearance on ABC Good Morning America where he performed the hit classic, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in an exclusive performance.

In this performance, John remarks, "The Lion King on Broadway is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and for a show to have run this long is very rare and it's extraordinary. It was one of the greatest things to happen in my life in 1993 when Sir Tim Rice rang me up and said, 'Disney don't think you want to do this, will you do "The Lion King?"' and I went, 'Are you kidding me?' It changed my whole life. Because it's such a magical show, brilliantly put on the stage by Julie Taymor. Everytime you go and see it, you just get goosebumps. It's extraordinary and I'm so proud to be a part of it."