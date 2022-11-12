Video: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Performed During “Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl”

The Hollywood Hills were alive with the sound of Encanto music, and the extremely catchy “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” brought down the house at the historic venue during Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl.

Check out the show-stopping performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the live performance of Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl in our video above.

in our video above. This was part of a major performance at the iconic Hollywood showplace that was being taped for a Disney+

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl invites guests to step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Encanto reunites at the Hollywood Bowl.

Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon. You can find out what we thought of the full Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl performance here.

The Encanto soundtrack was the first soundtrack to hit the number one spot since Frozen 2 back in 2019, due in part to the success of "We Don't Talk About Bruno." It's also a rare example of an album that didn't debut at number 1, debuting at number 197 on the December 11th chart, then finding itself at #162, #179, #110, #7, and eventually #1 over the following weeks. It's also only the third album to have a debut in the 197-200 range to reach #1, joining Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin II, and The Monkees' Headquarters.

The soundtrack is also one of only 6 soundtracks from animated films to hit #1 since Billboard began publishing their top 200 weekly in 1956. The others were Frozen 2, Frozen, Pocahontas, and 1994's The Lion King, all from Disney, with the 6th being the Jack Johnson created soundtrack from 2006's Curious George from Imagine Entertainment/Universal.

Disney+ will be bringing all the fun and magic of the event to viewers around the world. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl will be available to stream on Wednesday, Dec. 28.