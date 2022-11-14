Bring Home the Music of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 on Blue Vinyl Exclusively at Target

This is the way… to listen to the soundtrack from season two of The Mandalorian. The music of the hit Star Wars series is now available for pre-order on vinyl from Target.

You can pre-order the soundtrack The Mandalorian on a blue vinyl exclusively from Target for $22.99.

on a blue vinyl exclusively from Target for $22.99. The vinyl is expected to ship on or after December 2.

The music of The Mandalorian is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

About The Mandalorian:

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with and has had numerous guest stars, including Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

stars Pedro Pascal, with and has had numerous guest stars, including Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors have included Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on Disney+