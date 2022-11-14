Disney Cruise Line Bringing Back In-Person Muster Drills

Disney Cruise Line is bringing back the in-person muster drills where groups gather at their assembly stations at a designated time, removing the ability to complete the process through the Disney Cruise Line navigator app.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has shared that they regularly review their processes and have made the decision to reintroduce the in-person assembly drills.

All Guests will be required to report to their assigned assembly station in person at the scheduled time on embarkation day, beginning on the following sailings: Saturday, Nov. 12: Disney Dream & Disney Fantasy Monday, Nov. 14: Disney Wish Wednesday, Nov. 16: Disney Wonder Sunday, Nov. 20: Disney Magic

This transition will ensure all Crew Members and Guests are fully aware of our safety procedures in the event of an emergency. The DCL Navigator App will continue to notify Guests of their assigned assembly station, provide directions for getting to their location and share additional safety information with Guests.

One COVID Change on not just Disney Cruise Line, but in the industry in general that was surprisingly well received was the change to the muster drill. Disney (and others) have used self-guided muster drills through their app that they can perform in a designated window, and they will be led to a crew member to check-in and complete the process after several videos and tutorials. Disney Cruise Line is among the, if not the first cruise line to return to the mass assembly muster drill format.