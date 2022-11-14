Disney+ Releases Trailer For Upcoming Live Concert Special “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”

Disney+ is getting fans ready for the live concert event that will be arriving on the platform later this month with a new trailer for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming concert feature, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium , a live event that is set to take place later this month.

47 years ago, Elton John’s legendary performance at Dodger Stadium launched him into global stardom, and next month, he will come full circle, returning to Dodger Stadium to grace us with his final North American show. Exclusively streamed live on Disney+ on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is a once-in-a-lifetime live, global original concert event that offers fans from around the world a front-row seat to witness the groundbreaking magic of the Rocket Man back at Dodger Stadium.The historic three-hour livestream, from Disney Branded Television and produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment, will showcase Elton John as audiences have never seen him before, paying tribute to the icon and the seminal moment in 1975 that cemented his global success. The concert will begin with Countdown to Elton Live from Dodger Stadium, beginning at 7:30 PST / 10:30 EST.

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium will commemorate a watershed evening in music history as it unfolds in real-time at Dodger Stadium, giving fans 50,000+ fans in person and countless admirers worldwide, the rare chance to experience his biggest hits from the past 50 years. The extraordinary night also will feature several yet-to-be-announced big-name artists who will honor the legendary megastar on stage.

This spectacular evening will serve as a prelude to the highly anticipated 2023 Disney Original Documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, from Academy Award nominee R.J. Cutler and filmmaker David Furnish. As the official feature on Elton John, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road will unveil unseen rehearsal and concert footage over the last 50 years, along with exclusive personal archives and interviews. The definitive portrait of Elton John also will spotlight his final months on the road and a look back at the extraordinary first five years of his career between 1970 and 1975, when he released 10 iconic albums, seven of which went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts to become a global phenomenon. The film will play festivals and have a theatrical run before it streams on Disney+.

