Get a Look at Some “Moon Girl Magic” in New Video for Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Theme

Disney Channel has released a music video for the extended-length version of the Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur main title song.
- The theme is titled “Moon Girl Magic” and it is written and produced by three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq, who serves are the series executive music producer.
- The music video features the full-length song and never-before-seen clips from the series.
- Check out the video below:
What they’re saying:
- Raphael Saadiq: "The tone and the characters of this show are inspiring. I appreciate the Disney team working with me to push such smart music for a very smart Moon Girl. I'm pleased to be giving this generation the kind of music that was gifted to me by the greats, and I’m excited for the world to hear it.”
About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars:
- Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl)
- Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur
- Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi
- Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey
- Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria
- Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.
- Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops
- Series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster
- Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Kim Possible). Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) and Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres February 10th on Disney Channel and streams shortly thereafter on Disney+.