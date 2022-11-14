Get a Look at Some “Moon Girl Magic” in New Video for Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Theme

Disney Channel has released a music video for the extended-length version of the Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur main title song.

The theme is titled “Moon Girl Magic” and it is written and produced by three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq, who serves are the series executive music producer.

The music video features the full-length song and never-before-seen clips from the series.

Check out the video below:

What they’re saying:

Raphael Saadiq: "The tone and the characters of this show are inspiring. I appreciate the Disney team working with me to push such smart music for a very smart Moon Girl. I'm pleased to be giving this generation the kind of music that was gifted to me by the greats, and I’m excited for the world to hear it.”

About Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: