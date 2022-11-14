Merlin Entertainments Appoints New Scott M. O’Neil as CEO

Merlin Entertainments has appointed Scott M.O’Neil as Chief Executive Officer as the world’s second largest visitor attraction operator moves into its next chapter bringing global IP and brands to life.

What’s Happening:

Merlin Entertainments, Europe’s largest and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, today announces the appointment of 25-year sports and entertainment industry veteran Scott M. O’Neil as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 15th, 2022.

O’Neil will be responsible for overseeing the business operations and global growth for Merlin Entertainments across its 147 attractions in 24 countries. O’Neil’s appointment comes following outgoing CEO Nick Varney’s decision to retire after 23 years.

Merlin’s attractions include 10 LEGOLAND Resort Theme Parks and hotels, six Resort Theme Parks including Alton Towers, Heide Park and Gardaland, as well as a vibrant portfolio of renowned global brands in city destinations, such as SEA LIFE aquariums, Madame Tussauds, Peppa Pig World of Play, the Lastminute.com London Eye and Sydney Tower Eye.

Merlin is continuing to expand, with three LEGOLAND Resorts in China under development and further openings planned across the US and Asia.

O’Neil was most recently CEO for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a portfolio of sports, entertainment, and investment properties, where he oversaw more than $2bn growth in enterprise value, from $415m to $2.5bn, through his focus on talent, culture, and guest experience.

Under O’Neil’s leadership, HBSE evolved from managing a single team, the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association, to an award-winning live sports and entertainment group. It now spans multiple professional teams, real estate holdings, an esports platform, a GRAMMY Museum, a top 10 internationally booked arena, a venture fund, innovation lab and Elevate, a growing sports marketing company.

O’Neil has led some of the top athletic brands in the world, including New York Knicks – NBA, New York Rangers – NHL, Philadelphia Eagles – NFL and the Philadelphia 76ers – NBA, where success is predicated on building the brand, driving attendance, leveraging data, engaging fans through the guest experience and partnering with big brands to drive growth.

What They’re Saying: