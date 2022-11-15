National Geographic Documentary Film “The Territory” Gets TV and Disney+ Premiere Dates

The award-winning feature documentary The Territory is set to premiere on the National Geographic channel on Thursday, December 1st, at 10:00 p.m. EST/PST, available to stream the next day, Friday, December 2nd on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Territory provides an immersive look at the tireless fight of the Amazon’s Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers. With awe-inspiring cinematography showcasing the titular landscape and richly textured sound design, the film takes audiences deep into the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau community and provides unprecedented access to the farmers and settlers illegally burning and clearing the protected Indigenous land.

is an intimate, multilayered thriller that catapults viewers into the life-or-death battle for the Amazon rainforest. Partially shot by the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people, the film relies on vérité footage captured over three years as the community risks their lives to set up their own news media team in the hopes of exposing the truth.

The film is produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning Sigrid Dyekjær (The Cave), Will N. Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Lizzie Gillett and Pritz. It is executive produced by Indigenous activist Txai Suruí, edited by Carlos Rojas Felice, with an original score by Katya Mihailova, sound design by Peter Albrechtsen and Rune Klausen, and sound mixing by Tim Nielsen at Skywalker Ranch. The Territory is a co-production with the Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau community.

Alongside the film’s theatrical release, a multiyear impact campaign launched in support of Indigenous land defenders across the Amazon. The campaign focuses on amplifying the voices of Indigenous media creators, strengthening legal protections for Indigenous territories, and advancing international legislation and resourcing to combat illegal deforestation. In 2023, the campaign will host a series of screenings in Indigenous communities across the Amazon in an effort to ensure the film reaches as many people as possible who are facing similar threats and empower them to continue taking action. The impact campaign is led by Documist alongside Think-Film Impact Production and a broad network of Indigenous and non-Indigenous partners.

What They’re Saying:

Director Alex Pritz said: “As an independently made documentary, it’s been a dream of ours to share the story of the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau with a global audience since we first embarked on this project back in 2018. Our planet sits at a critical crossroads, and we can’t imagine a better partner than Disney+ to help bring this urgent message about environmental protection to households around the world with the hope of meaningful change.”

