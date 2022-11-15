New “National Treasure: Edge of History” Poster Released

With less than a month until the series premiere on Disney+, the streamer has shared a new poster for National Treasure: Edge of History.

begins streaming December 14 on Disney+. The series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

In addition to Olivera, the series also stars: Zuri Reed as Tasha, Jess' ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend Antonio Cipriano as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha's affections Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Jess' childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met Jake Austin Walker as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there’s a greater conspiracy at hand

The cast also includes Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. It was previously announced that Justin Bartha will guest star in the series, reprising his role as Riley Poole.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.