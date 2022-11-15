Triotech Announces Battlegrounds World Agent Walkthrough Attraction Coming to Lotte World in South Korea

Triotech, market leader in interactive attractions, just announced a new major project with Lotte World, a theme park located in South Korea. Set to open in Spring 2023, the innovative walkthrough attraction will be called Battlegrounds World Agent and will be set in the universe of the PUBG: Battlegrounds video game.

Triotech designed a thrilling walkthrough experience with three zones each containing a distinct attraction levering interactivity, immersion, media, motion, and projection mapping. As guests journey through the highly immersive setting, they will live a group experience 16 persons at a time.

The project scope, completed by Triotech’s in-house studio, engineering, and R&D teams, includes design, story, show, theming, audio, as well as special effects. The attraction will cover more than 750 m2 (8100 sq.ft.).

Upon entering the Battlegrounds World Agent experience, fans of the well-known game will immediately recognize the PUBG universe. Players board a C-130 transport plane eager to partake in an epic battleground hosted on the island of Erangel. Things take a dramatic turn when debris from an explosion near an abandoned nuclear facility hits the plane and forces it to crash land at the Sosnovka Military Base. The game takes on new meaning as 16 survivors work as a squad against unfamiliar threats and merciless enemies who will stop at nothing to prevent the players from escaping.

Lotte World is South Korea’s leading theme park owner and operator and is ranked among the world’s top-performing theme parks. Lotte World and Triotech have worked closely together in the past, notably for the deployment of a 40-seat XD Dark Ride interactive theater attraction.

