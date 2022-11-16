Limited Edition Champion x DuckTales Collection Brings Duckburg to Your Neighborhood

The residents of Duckburg have journeyed away from home and just landed on a new leisurewear collection from Champion. Fans looking to stay comfy and while enjoying a bit of nostalgia will love this perfect combination of hoodies, joggers, and T-shirts that are designed to fit every lifestyle. Woo-oo!

What’s Happening:

Champion has teamed up with Disney to celebrate the beloved DuckTales animated series with a clothing collection that’s straight out of the 1990s!

Fan favorite characters like Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey, Louie and the Beagle Boys are featured on a selection of loungewear that combines Champion's classic design and premium details, with special Disney touches.

The limited-edition collection includes four wardrobe essentials with different design options to choose from: French terry hoodie: 4 designs French terry pants: 3 designs French terry crew: 1 design Heavyweight cotton tee : 2 designs

The collection is available now on Champion.com and prices range from $40-$100.

and prices range from $40-$100. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Champion Limited Edition DuckTales Collection

French terry hoodie: Made from heavyweight 12 oz. French Terry with a soft, looped back, standard fit hoodie adds statement style to your everyday line-up.

Disney's DuckTales French Terry Hoodie, Ducks With Bucks

Duck Tales French Terry Hoodie, Repeating Ducks

Disney's DuckTales French Terry Hoodie, Disney's Scrooge McDuck

Duck Tales French Terry Hoodie, Duck Quotes

French terry pants: Made from heavyweight 12 oz. French Terry with a soft, looped back, standard fit pants add an elevated pop of fun to your rotation.

Disney's DuckTales French Terry Pants, Money Bags, 30.75"

Disney's DuckTales French Terry Pants, Repeating Ducks, 30.75"

Disney's DuckTales French Terry Pants, Embroidered Dollars, 30.75"

French terry crew: French Terry with a soft, looped back for added comfort. Elevated details include ribbed collar, cuffs and waistband, and signature ribbed side panels.

Disney's DuckTales French Terry Crew, Money Stacks

Heavyweight cotton tee: Crafted from thick, heavyweight cotton with sturdy bound, ribbed crew neck and double-stitched seams, standard fit tee is perfect worn solo or layered under your favorite hoodie

Disney's DuckTales Heavyweight Cotton Tee, Embroidered Dollar Sign

Disney's DuckTales Heavyweight Cotton Tee, Embroidered Coin