Christmas 2022: Sandy Claws Stars on New “Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection from RSVLTS

What’s this? A third Nightmare Before Christmas collection from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)?! Indeed it’s true. The pop culture fashion brand is once again shining a spotlight on Jack Skellington and crew this time with an emphasis on Christmas and Sandy Claws!

Forget decking the halls, this winter why not brighten up your closet with Nightmare Before Christmas holiday attire from RSVLTS!

The cult classic film gets its third fashion drop of 2022, and this collection is embracing the "Christmas" part of NBC.

. Not one, not three, but FIVE patterns inspired by Sandy Claws (and Scary Teddy) have landed at RSVLTS and will have fans feeling nostalgic and merry as they celebrate the winter holidays.

As an added bonus—or Christmas miracle—the entire collection is available in the Women's cut too giving fans more options for their personal wardrobe.

As an added bonus—or Christmas miracle—the entire collection is available in the Women's cut too giving fans more options for their personal wardrobe.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Blown to Smithereens

“Well, he tried. This button down features the terrifically terrifying toys Jack Skellington well-intendedly delivered to the children of Christmas Town. Suddenly those tube socks you got from Aunt Ethel don’t seem so bad, huh? Amongst the flurries you’ll also spy Jack’s creepy caravan in flight, led by his number one… well, Zero, to be exact.”

Blown to Smithereens – RSVLTS (Adult)

Blown to Smithereens – RSVLTS (Ladies)

Get Sandy Claws

“Don’t feel like lugging your bathtub all the way to Christmas Town? No problem. Bring home Santa the easy way on this button down featuring the big guy himself, your favorite Halloween Town henchmen, and their first unsuspecting abductee, the Easter Bunny. You’ll also find wacky weapons, Christmas candy, and even a few Easter egg, well, Easter eggs. We just blew our mind.”

Merry Scary Teddy

“Give yourself the gift of creepy cuteness with this button down featuring everyone’s favorite plush vampire toy from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Or just leave it under the tree in hopes that this Teddy will chase your kids back upstairs so you can get a few more hours of sleep. Either way.”

Season’s Screamings

“Make no bones about it, this menacing monochromatic button down is a not-so-friendly reminder of a little lesson a certain buggy burlap baddie learned the hard way: if you mess with Jack Skellington, your plan might soon… unravel. Ohhh, too soon?”

Festive Jack

“A skeletal Santa? Hmmm, let’s see. Easier to get in and out of chimneys. Less stress on the reindeer. No thighs for all those cookies to go straight to. Jack Skellington may be onto something here. Bring home the man who saved Christmas (from himself, but still) with this festive button down featuring a Christmassy collage of Jack proudly rocking his Santa hat and beard.“

