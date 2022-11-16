Disney Parks and ABC to Celebrate the Holiday Season with 2 Festive Specials

Disney Parks and ABC are ready to celebrate the holiday season with two festive specials: “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” and “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.”

  • The Disney Parks Blog had shared that Derek Hough and Julianne Hough return as hosts for ABC’s festive annual special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.”
  • The celebration will air on Sunday, November 27 (8-10 p.m. ET) on ABC and stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.
  • Then, on Sunday, December 25 (10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET/7-9 a.m. PT), Freeform’s Sherry Cola (Good Trouble) and Marcus Scribner (grown-ish) will host “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.”
  • “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” will air on ABC and stream live on Hulu to all subscribers.
  • Both specials are filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California and will feature showstopping musical performances of holiday classics and cheerful new hits.
  • They will also showcase heartwarming family stories, and offer sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.
  • Freeform’s Trevor Jackson (grown-ish) will also present a magical musical performance aboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, and a sneak peek at the highly anticipated upcoming major motion picture Avatar: The Way of Water.

Musical performances for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” include the following:

  • Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Such a Night,” “My Favorite Things,” “I Gotta Feeling” medley
  • Becky G – “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo
  • Black Eyed Peas – “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling”
  • Chloe Flower – “Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G
  • David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Jingle Bell Rock”
  • Il Volo – “Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)”
  • Jordin Sparks – “Trapmas Medley”
  • Maren Morris – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”
  • Meghan Trainor – “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley
  • Ne-Yo – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G
  • Run DMC – “Christmas in Hollis”

In addition to the parade, musical performances for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” include the following:

  • Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Officially Christmas”
  • Black Eyed Peas – “Carol of the Bells”
  • Chloe Flower – “A Liberace Christmas”
  • David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Blue Christmas” and “Grown Up Christmas List”
  • Maren Morris – “When You Wish Upon a Star”
  • Meghan Trainor – “My Kind of Present”
  • Ne-Yo – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • Il Volo – “Happy Christmas (War is Over)”
