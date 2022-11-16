Disney Parks and ABC to Celebrate the Holiday Season with 2 Festive Specials

Disney Parks and ABC are ready to celebrate the holiday season with two festive specials: “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” and “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.”
- The Disney Parks Blog had shared that Derek Hough and Julianne Hough return as hosts for ABC’s festive annual special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.”
- The celebration will air on Sunday, November 27 (8-10 p.m. ET) on ABC and stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.
- Then, on Sunday, December 25 (10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET/7-9 a.m. PT), Freeform’s Sherry Cola (Good Trouble) and Marcus Scribner (grown-ish) will host “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.”
- “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” will air on ABC and stream live on Hulu to all subscribers.
- Both specials are filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California and will feature showstopping musical performances of holiday classics and cheerful new hits.
- They will also showcase heartwarming family stories, and offer sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.
- Freeform’s Trevor Jackson (grown-ish) will also present a magical musical performance aboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, and a sneak peek at the highly anticipated upcoming major motion picture Avatar: The Way of Water.
Musical performances for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” include the following:
- Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Such a Night,” “My Favorite Things,” “I Gotta Feeling” medley
- Becky G – “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo
- Black Eyed Peas – “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling”
- Chloe Flower – “Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G
- David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Jingle Bell Rock”
- Il Volo – “Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)”
- Jordin Sparks – “Trapmas Medley”
- Maren Morris – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”
- Meghan Trainor – “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley
- Ne-Yo – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G
- Run DMC – “Christmas in Hollis”
In addition to the parade, musical performances for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” include the following:
- Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Officially Christmas”
- Black Eyed Peas – “Carol of the Bells”
- Chloe Flower – “A Liberace Christmas”
- David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Blue Christmas” and “Grown Up Christmas List”
- Maren Morris – “When You Wish Upon a Star”
- Meghan Trainor – “My Kind of Present”
- Ne-Yo – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- Il Volo – “Happy Christmas (War is Over)”
