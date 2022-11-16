Disney Parks and ABC to Celebrate the Holiday Season with 2 Festive Specials

Disney Parks and ABC are ready to celebrate the holiday season with two festive specials: “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” and “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.”

The celebration will air on Sunday, November 27 (8-10 p.m. ET) on ABC and stream next day on Hulu Disney+

Then, on Sunday, December 25 (10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET/7-9 a.m. PT), Freeform Good Trouble ) and Marcus Scribner ( grown-ish ) will host “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.”

) and Marcus Scribner ( ) will host “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.” “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” will air on ABC and stream live on Hulu to all subscribers.

Both specials are filmed at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

They will also showcase heartwarming family stories, and offer sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.

Freeform’s Trevor Jackson (grown-ish) will also present a magical musical performance aboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, and a sneak peek at the highly anticipated upcoming major motion picture Avatar: The Way of Water.

Musical performances for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” include the following:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Such a Night,” “My Favorite Things,” “I Gotta Feeling” medley

Becky G – “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo

Black Eyed Peas – “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling”

Chloe Flower – “Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Jingle Bell Rock”

Il Volo – “Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)”

Jordin Sparks – “Trapmas Medley”

Maren Morris – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Meghan Trainor – “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley

Ne-Yo – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G

Run DMC – “Christmas in Hollis”

In addition to the parade, musical performances for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” include the following:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Officially Christmas”

Black Eyed Peas – “Carol of the Bells”

Chloe Flower – “A Liberace Christmas”

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Blue Christmas” and “Grown Up Christmas List”

Maren Morris – “When You Wish Upon a Star”

Meghan Trainor – “My Kind of Present”

Ne-Yo – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Il Volo – “Happy Christmas (War is Over)”

