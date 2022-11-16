Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will resume operations tomorrow, November 17, 2022. Here is what is on the official Shanghai Disney Resort website.
What’s Happening:
- Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will resume operations on November 17, 2022, with hotel reservation services restarting today.
- On November 17, Disneytown will operate from 10:00 to 20:00, and Wishing Star Park will operate from 9:00 to 17:00.
- The Disney Car and Coach Park, the Disneytown Parking Lot and Wishing Star Ferry will also resume operations during these hours.
- Shanghai Disneyland will remain temporarily closed until further notice.
- Toy Story Hotel will also remain temporarily closed at this time.
- For guests whose travel plans were impacted during this period, you may contact the original purchase channel with your enquiries or to request a refund or exchange.