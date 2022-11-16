According to Penn Live, there were some exciting new details given about the new Wildcat’s Revenge roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
What's Happening:
- IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) is taking place this week at the Orange County Convention Center, and there are some new details about an attraction coming to Hersheypark.
- The amusement park unveiled car designs featuring full-dimensional black, charcoal, and silver wild cats for Wildcat’s Revenge.
- This new coaster is manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction and will be made with hybrid steel and wood with a new steel track added to the wood frame that is already there.
- This ride will have a 140-foot drop and reach speeds of 62 mph.
- There will be four inversions and the world's largest underflip.
- You will be holding on tight for two minutes and 36 seconds along 3,510 feet of track.
- Guests will be required to be at least 48 inches tall or up to ride.
- Wildcat’s Revenge is expected to be open by the summer of 2023.