According to Penn Live, there were some exciting new details given about the new Wildcat’s Revenge roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.

What's Happening:

IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) is taking place this week at the Orange County Convention Center, and there are some new details about an attraction coming to Hersheypark.

The amusement park unveiled car designs featuring full-dimensional black, charcoal, and silver wild cats for Wildcat’s Revenge.