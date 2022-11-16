Hong Kong Disneyland Resort 10K Weekend 2023 Celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder

Runners will be able to sprint (or jog!) through the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort once again during the Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2023 early next year, with registration opening in just a few days!

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2023 – Presented by AIA Vitality will make its exciting return to the resort after three years.

Runners of all ages and abilities are welcome to don bright Disney looks to race around the resort from March 18 to 19, 2023. Public registration ( Available Here

This year's event will be filled with many magical surprises to celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Guests will be able to run through not only the several different lands in the park, but also the iconic archway of the Castle of Magical Dreams, making it a first-of-its-kind running experience.

The magical fun run will feature characters cheering on runners around the park from all across The Walt Disney Company – from Marvel

Hong Kong Disneyland will donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to the HKFHY in supporting the inclusion and diversity.

In celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder, guests will be able to take home centenary-themed runner packs, which include a Disney-themed running tee designed by the official apparel and footwear sponsor Skechers, a race bib, bib buttons and a themed mask. Guests will also receive a medal upon completion of the race. All of these Disney100 themed items in the celebration’s signature color are highly collectible.

It is also the very first time Disney characters will be dressed in all-new 100th anniversary outfits for the running fest. On the “Marvel Super Heroes 10K” mission, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp can be found along the route to supercharge runners’ spirits. Pushing guests forward with the power of friendship, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Bo Peep will appear in the “Pixar Pals 5K.” Spreading joy with every step, Duffy and Friends — including their newest friend LinaBell — will appear in the “Duffy and Friends 3K.” Adding smiles to every stride, Mickey and Friends will put on their finest sportswear to join the little runners in the family-friendly “Mickey and Friends Kids Races.”

Begin your preparations today by pre-ordering Disney-themed outfits via the resort's online store ( Available Here

For the most magical race experience, runners can book the "Stay. Get. Set. Go." 10K Weekend Hotel Package in advance. Runners, who join this package, can not only take it easy before your big day at Disney Explorers Lodge, but can also pick up your runner’s pack via the express lane at the runner’s pack redemption spot. What’s more, you can wake up to a "Runner’s Breakfast Pack" meticulously prepared for you and enjoy a “Time to Feast” Buffet at Dragon Wind after the race.

Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2023 – Presented by AIA Vitality Details:

Marvel Super Heroes 10K

Age: 16 and above Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023 Price (HKD) – Run only: $620 Price (HKD) – Magic Access Members Early Bird Offer : $588

Pixar Pals 5K

Age: 14 and above Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023 Price (HKD) – Run only: $620 Price (HKD) – Magic Access Members Early Bird Offer : $588

Duffy and Friends 3K

Age: 3 and above^ Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023 and Sunday, March 19, 2023 Price (HKD) – Run only: $620 Price (HKD) – Magic Access Members Early Bird Offer : $588

Mickey and Friends Kids Races

Age: 5 and below Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023 and Sunday, March 19, 2023 Price (HKD) – Run only: $367 Price (HKD) – Magic Access Members Early Bird Offer : $367