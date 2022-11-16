If you are a Magic Key holder, this could be the perfect time to purchase a D23 Gold Duo Membership. Right now, Magic Key holders can save 40% on a new membership.

What’s Happening:

Magic Key holders can save 40% on a D23 Gold Duo Membership.

Use code D23MAGICKEY for the discount.

Disneylandmagickey shared the following information on their Instagram page.

Offer is valid beginning on November 1, 2022 and must be redeemed by 11:59 pm PT on December 26, 2022.

Limited time offer, while supplies last.

Savings based on the current non discounted price of a new D23 Gold Duo Membership.

Please allow 6-8 weeks for delivery.

Must purchase online and use promotional code above at checkout to qualify. Offer does not apply to taxes or shipping & handling charges.

Offer not valid for gift memberships, membership renewals or upgrades from Gold to Gold Duo Plan.

Offer is not transferable and not redeemable for cash. Offer subject to change or termination without notice.

Cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. D23 Memberships will automatically renew at the nondiscounted retail price every year until canceled. Purchases and memberships subject to D23's Terms and Conditions.

Offer available to U.S. Residents only.