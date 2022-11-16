“Star Wars: Sana Starros” Miniseries Coming from Marvel Comics in February, Cover and Preview Pages Revealed

Ever since she was introduced as Han Solo’s secret wife (which of course turned out not to be true) back in 2015’s first volume of Marvel’s current-canon Star Wars comic book, the rogue smuggler character of Sana Starros has steadily grown in popularity, eventually becoming a regular presence in the Doctor Aphra series.
Now Marvel and Lucasfilm Publishing have announced that Sana Starros– whose ancestors in the Starros clan have also popped up in the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative– will be getting her very own comic miniseries beginning in February. Marvel has also revealed two covers and three tantalizing pages from that comic’s first issue.
What’s happening:
- The character of Sana Starros will be getting her own miniseries from Marvel Comics beginning in February.
- The miniseries will be written by Justina Ireland (Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Jabba the Hutt) and illustrated by Pere Pérez (Star Wars: Revelations), with the main cover by Ken Lashley (see below) and a variant cover by Sara Pichelli (see above).
- The official synopsis for the highly anticipated miniseries is as follows: “Sana Starros first appeared in the early issues of Jason Aaron and John Cassaday’s legendary run of Star Wars as the long lost ‘wife’ of Han Solo. Since then, the no-nonsense smuggler has played a vital role in various Star Wars comic stories as she put aside her scoundrel nature to aid the Rebellion with her sharp pilot skills and strategic expertise. Now, she becomes only the second Star Wars character that debuted in a Marvel Comic to boast her own solo series, and fans will see an all-new side of her! The series will reveal new details of Sana’s origins and introduce her extended family who have just become entangled with the Empire!”
What they’re saying:
- Editor Mark Paniccia: “Justina and Pere give you the kind of Star Wars joy ride that old and new fans will thrill and smile too. It’s jam packed with action, hilarity and characters you’re sure to fall in love with. Plus we discover some Starros family secrets that will surprise even Sana!”
- Writer Justina Ireland: “Writing Sana Starros is an incredible honor, because I’ve really enjoyed what Alyssa Wong has done with the character in Doctor Aphra and so I’m excited to give Sana a little space to take center stage. Sana is a complicated character who tends to play her cards close to her vest, and getting into her head and getting to share a bit of who she is outside of her relationships with folks like Aphra or Han or Leia has been a blast.”
- Artist Pere Pérez: “I've been wanting to draw a Star Wars book since I was a kid. I'm really doing my best to capture what I love about the franchise into the pages, and to do justice to Justina's script. From the ships, to the exotic planets, the droids, the aliens, the creatures, the action, everything on this book is all I wished for and then some more.”