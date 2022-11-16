“Star Wars: Sana Starros” Miniseries Coming from Marvel Comics in February, Cover and Preview Pages Revealed

Ever since she was introduced as Han Solo’s secret wife (which of course turned out not to be true) back in 2015’s first volume of Marvel’s current-canon Star Wars comic book, the rogue smuggler character of Sana Starros has steadily grown in popularity, eventually becoming a regular presence in the Doctor Aphra series.

Now Marvel and Lucasfilm Publishing have announced that Sana Starros– whose ancestors in the Starros clan have also popped up in the Star Wars: The High Republic initiative– will be getting her very own comic miniseries beginning in February. Marvel has also revealed two covers and three tantalizing pages from that comic’s first issue.

What’s happening:

The character of Sana Starros will be getting her own miniseries from Marvel Comics beginning in February.

The miniseries will be written by Justina Ireland ( Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Jabba the Hutt ) and illustrated by Pere Pérez ( Star Wars: Revelations ), with the main cover by Ken Lashley (see below) and a variant cover by Sara Pichelli (see above).

) and illustrated by Pere Pérez ( ), with the main cover by Ken Lashley (see below) and a variant cover by Sara Pichelli (see above). The official synopsis for the highly anticipated miniseries is as follows: “Sana Starros first appeared in the early issues of Jason Aaron and John Cassaday’s legendary run of Star Wars as the long lost ‘wife’ of Han Solo. Since then, the no-nonsense smuggler has played a vital role in various Star Wars comic stories as she put aside her scoundrel nature to aid the Rebellion with her sharp pilot skills and strategic expertise. Now, she becomes only the second Star Wars character that debuted in a Marvel Comic to boast her own solo series, and fans will see an all-new side of her! The series will reveal new details of Sana’s origins and introduce her extended family who have just become entangled with the Empire!”

What they’re saying: