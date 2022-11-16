Tickets Now On Sale for Disney100: The Exhibition Opening February 18 in Philadelphia

Tickets are now on sale for Disney100: The Exhibition, which will open on February 18th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What's Happening:

Tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition, debuting at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 18, 2023.

Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, the exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite stories using innovative and immersive technology throughout 10 galleries in the 15,000-square-foot exhibit.

The Walt Disney Archives is opening its vault of treasures, showcasing more than 250 of its Crown Jewels, rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia—five of which were unveiled today, including:

Disneyland

Steamboat Whistle used for Steamboat Willie (1928)

Prop Storybook featured in Snow White and Seven Dwarfs (1937)

(1937) Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt from Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker (2019), used by Daisy Ridley

(2019), used by Daisy Ridley Magic Ring from The Shaggy Dog (1959), used by Tommy Kirk

Tickets:

Daytime tickets, which include admission to The Franklin Institute, valid 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, are $45 for adults, $43 for seniors and military, and $41 for children ages 3–11.

Evening tickets, which include admission only to Disney100: The Exhibition, valid from 5 p.m. until closing, Thursday–Saturday, are $25 for all guests. Tickets are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

For information on purchasing tickets, visit www.fi.edu

Announcements:

It was also announced today that composer Steve Mazzaro—whose work can be heard on the soundtracks of such Disney-produced films as The Lion King (2019), Pirates of the Caribbean : Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), and The Lone Ranger (2013)—has composed an original soundtrack for the exhibit blending themes of such beloved classics as When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio Let it Go from Frozen (2013) with a new theme crafted exclusively for the exhibition.

(2019), (2017), and (2013)—has composed an original soundtrack for the exhibit blending themes of such beloved classics as from from (2013) with a new theme crafted exclusively for the exhibition. Also exclusive to this exhibition, Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions—from Disneyland to Walt Disney World

The 10 magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, all featuring moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting background information, will take guests on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating the classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World Marvel

First Look at Six Gallery Renderings:

Where It All Began: This gallery introduces visionary filmmaker and innovator Walt Disney and his philosophies that laid the foundation for The Walt Disney Company. Guests will explore his story from before Mickey Mouse to Mickey’s debut in Steamboat Willie in 1928, to the fantastic breakthrough

Where Do the Stories Come From?: A gallery dedicated to the art of storytelling with ever-changing multimedia environments that illustrate how Disney storytellers bring characters to life.

Guests can explore the sources of inspiration for Disney’s most beloved and iconic films through art and artifacts from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Frozen, and The Princess and the Frog.

Sources of Inspiration: From classic fairy tales and legends to original creations, this immersive and interactive installation within the Where Do the Stories Come From? gallery invites visitors to explore the literary influences behind some of their favorite stories and see how they inspired Disney artists and storytellers.

The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery: From the depths of the ocean and the mysteries of the jungle to the outer reaches of the galaxy, Disney adventure stories from Disney, Star Wars, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe invite exploration and discovery in this interactive gallery where curious youngsters can embark on a quest to uncover hidden artifacts from favorite films.

The Nautilus underwater

Your Disney World: A Day in the Parks: Guests step into a recreation of Main Street, U.S.A., to explore the legacy and development of Disney parks and attractions worldwide.

Artifacts:

The following historical Disney artifacts are to be featured in World Premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute:

Disneyland Employee Badge #1 (1955), issued to Walt Disney: Disneyland Employee Badge #1 was worn briefly by Walt Disney during rehearsal for Disneyland’s Opening Day in 1955 and, later, on television in The Disneyland Tenth Anniversary Show (1965). Disneyland Cast Members wore similar badges from 1955 through 1962, establishing a longstanding tradition of becoming proud ambassadors of Disney culture when wearing their Disneyland name tags.

Steamboat Whistle used for Steamboat Willie (1928): Debuting at the Colony Theatre in New York City on November 18, 1928, Steamboat Willie was the first theatrically released Mickey Mouse cartoon and the first cartoon to feature synchronized sound. Sound effects devices, like the whistle seen here, helped to capture an all-new level of artistry in Walt Disney’s groundbreaking animated films.

Prop Storybook featured in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937): This prop storybook opened Walt Disney’s first full-length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), drawing moviegoers into the fairy tale world from which Snow White originated. This introductory convention would go on to appear in many of Disney’s future animated films, including Pinocchio (1940), Cinderella (1950), and Sleeping Beauty (1959).

Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), used by Daisy Ridley: Once wielded by Anakin Skywalker, and later inherited by Luke and mysteriously gifted to Rey, filmmakers recreated the Skywalker Lightsaber hilt for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in its repaired form, still emulating the real-world Graflex camera flash holder from which the original was fabricated.