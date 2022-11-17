Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin will be available digitally on December 13 as well as on Blu-ray and DVD December 20.

What’s Happening:

From acclaimed filmmaker Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) comes the masterful tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin .

. This immersive tale of friendship and folly has delighted cinemagoers and been celebrated by critics as simply perfect (Kevin Maher, The Times) and sweepingly cinematic (David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter).

The film is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and arrives on Digital December 13 and Blu-ray and DVD on December 20, with never-before-seen bonus content featuring actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and director-writer Martin McDonagh.

The film made its World Premiere in September to critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Best Screenplay Award for McDonagh and the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for Farrell.

It went on to release theatrically in October, earning the highest opening per screen average of the fall.

The Banshees of Inisherin Synopsis:

From director-writer Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) comes a unique film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Although Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) have been lifelong friends, they find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, bringing alarming consequences for both of them.

Bonus Features:

Featurette:

Creating The Banshees of Inisherin – Go into the inimitable mind of director-writer Martin McDonagh as he delves into The Banshees of Inisherin, from story inception and reunion of its gifted actors, to searching the islands of Ireland for the perfect, evocative locations.

Deleted Scenes:

Chasing Colm

Colm Can't Compose

Parents' Grave and Peadar

Siobhan Crying Too Loud

Stoic Equals Boring

Cast: