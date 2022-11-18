“Disenchanted” Original Soundtrack Now Available

Disenchanted Original Soundtrack is officially out and features music by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

What's Happening:

Available today, the Disenchanted Original Soundtrack digital album features seven all-new original songs written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award nominations and a score by Alan Menken.

It is an opportunity to grow Morgan’s character and bring her closer to Giselle in their mother-daughter story.

Menzel played Robert’s fiancé Nancy in Enchanted , a dressmaker who falls for Prince Edward and moves to the animated world of Andalasia.

, a dressmaker who falls for Prince Edward and moves to the animated world of Andalasia. The Tony Award-winning performer, who is considered one of the finest stage musical actors and singers of her generation, originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked and received Tony Award nominations for Rent and If/Then .

and received Tony Award nominations for and . As the voice of Elsa in Frozen , she performed the juggernaut ballad Let It Go , which won an Academy Award for best song.

, she performed the juggernaut ballad , which won an Academy Award for best song. The soundtrack also includes two demo tracks not featured in the film, Hard Times for Heroes (Demo) performed by Patrick Dempsey, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael McCorry Rose and Something Different This Year (Demo) performed by Gabriella Baldacchino, Kolton Stewart.

Disenchanted Tracklist:

1. Andalasia – Griffin Newman

2. Even More Enchanted – Amy Adams

3. The Magic of Andalasia – James Marsden, Idina Menzel

4. Fairytale Life (The Wish) – Amy Adams

5. Fairytale Life (After the Spell) – Amy Adams, Gabriella Baldacchino, Patrick Dempsey

6. Perfect – Gabriella Baldacchino, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael McCorry Rose

7. Badder – Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph

8. Love Power– Idina Menzel

9. Love Power (Reprise) – Amy Adams

10. Even More Enchanted (Finale) – Amy Adams

11. Disenchanted Score Suite – Alan Menken

12. Hard Times for Heroes (Demo) – Patrick Dempsey, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael McCorry Rose

13. Something Different This Year (Demo) – Gabriella Baldacchino, Kolton Stewart

14. Love Power (End Credit Version) – Idina Menzel

What They're Saying:

Menzel describes the song as “a beautiful musical reminder of everything that matters most in the world: savoring the moments and the memories. It is not always about the perfect, glossy, shiny fairy tale. It is experiencing the ordinary moments, the intimate moments, that change us. It is about understanding that life is not perfect, but when we go through struggles and traverse roads together, that’s true love.”