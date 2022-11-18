Disneyland Resort Cast Members Were Able to See a Special Preview of “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade

Disneyland Resort cast members were able to get a special preview of A Christmas Fantasy Parade. Disney Parks Blog shared what this night included.
What's Happening:
- 4,000 cast members, we're able to kick off the holidays at Disneyland Resort with a preview of A Christmas Fantasy Parade.
- They line the streets of Disneyland Park's Main Street U.S.A. in holiday attire, ready for this special rehearsal performance
- Before the parade, the cast enjoyed delicious treats and exclusive shopping opportunities and had the chance to learn more about the Business Employee Resource Groups offered at the Disneyland Resort.
- They were even able to enjoy the first "snowfall" of the season with the lights on Main Street U.S.A. and Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle.
- You can see a video of the festivities below.
What They're Saying:
- Candymaker Kim Smith was among them, ready to see her favorite part of the parade — the dancing gingerbread men. “I just love everything Disney,” said Kim. “Getting to see the parade first is really exciting.”
- “I love these cast-exclusive opportunities,” said Attractions Host Jillian Barnes (pictured above with her friends), who was eager to cheer on the parade. “I get to spend time with my fellow cast members and spread the Christmas joy!”
