“Drawn to Life” Presented by Cirque du Soleil Celebrates Their One Year Anniversary

We are celebrating the one-year anniversary of Drawn to Life, presented by Cirque du Soleil. The cast, along with special guests Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, celebrates its premiere at Disney Springs on November 18, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Drawn to Life, the dazzling live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, is celebrating one year of delighting guests with acrobatics, animation and more since its world premiere at Disney Springs November 18, 2021.

To commemorate the anniversary of Drawn to Life , the 50th production created by Cirque du Soleil, the show shared a video on social media featuring some of the amazing acts along with the cast celebrating.

Drawn to Life features an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry.

The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios' 100-year heritage of storytelling.

The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, quintessential Cirque du Soleil acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.

Over the past year, audiences at Disney Springs have experienced a production featuring all the elements for which Cirque du Soleil has become renowned – an international cast; immersive all-original score performed live; larger-than-life costumes, props and make-up; and jaw-dropping athletic feats intertwined with a healthy dose of humor – all sprinkled with some Disney magic.

In 2023, Drawn to Life will offer Sunday show times for the first time, including a matinee show.

Tickets for next year’s performances are available for purchase now at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

What They're Saying:

“Creating a show is always special, but it doesn’t reach its full potential until we share it with our guests,” said Heather Reilly, Cirque du Soleil Company Manager. “Now one year and nearly 500 performances later, the show has truly evolved into a one-of-a-kind experience that could only be delivered by a combination of Cirque du Soleil and Disney. Our cast, crew and guests have all been part of making that happen.”