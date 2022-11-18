Gatorland Offering Special Annual Pass and Screamin’ Gator Zip Line Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Gatorland, the "Alligator Capital of the World," has announced a series of special offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving rare savings off their annual passes and the park's popular Screamin' Gator Zip Line.

What’s Happening:

​​Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, and running through midnight on November 27th, Adult Annual Passes will be $39.99 plus tax, which is a savings of 20% off the regular adult price of $49.99 plus tax and the Children's Annual Pass, ages 3-12, will be just $29.99 plus tax, which is a 14 percent savings from the regular price of $34.99 plus tax.

The Black Friday Annual Pass Deal can be purchased online or at the admission gate and must be retrieved within 90 days of purchase. Online buyers must bring their confirmation to Gatorland admissions to redeem their Annual Pass.

A Cyber Monday Deal on the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line will begin at 11:59 p.m. on November 27th and will run until midnight on November 30th, featuring zip line tickets for $49.99, which is a savings of 20% off the regular price of $69.99 plus tax.

The Zip Line tickets are good for use through December 15th, 2023. Blackout dates include December 17th, 2022 through January 4th, 2023 and March 11th through April 17th, 2023. Reservations must be made by calling 407-856-3226. Must be purchased online.

Gatorland Annual Pass Holders receive 20% off merchandise all year round. Gatorland will also be offering free shipping with the purchase of $50 or more online through its website.

The Gatorland Gift Shop is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission to the park is not required to visit the gift shop.

