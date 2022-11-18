This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 21st-25th:

Monday, November 21 Carey Mulligan ( She Said ) Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly ( Taurus ) Musical Guest Angela Alvarez

Tuesday, November 22 Kristen Bell ( The People We Hate at the Wedding ) David Shrigley ( Get Your Shit Together ) Musical Guest Noah Kahan

Wednesday, November 23 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 14, 2022 Chris Hemsworth ( Limitless with Chris Hemsworth ) Meghann Fahy ( The White Lotus ) Musical Guests Måneskin

Thursday, November 24 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 16, 2022 Kumail Nanjiani ( Welcome to Chippendales ) P!nk ( American Music Awards )

Friday, November 25 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 9, 2022 Jason Momoa ( Slumberland ) Luke Grimes ( Yellowstone ) Musical Guest Lainey Wilson



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.