This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 21st-25th:
- Monday, November 21
- Carey Mulligan (She Said)
- Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly (Taurus)
- Musical Guest Angela Alvarez
- Tuesday, November 22
- Kristen Bell (The People We Hate at the Wedding)
- David Shrigley (Get Your Shit Together)
- Musical Guest Noah Kahan
- Wednesday, November 23 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 14, 2022
- Chris Hemsworth (Limitless with Chris Hemsworth)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Musical Guests Måneskin
- Thursday, November 24 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 16, 2022
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- P!nk (American Music Awards)
- Friday, November 25 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 9, 2022
- Jason Momoa (Slumberland)
- Luke Grimes (Yellowstone)
- Musical Guest Lainey Wilson
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.