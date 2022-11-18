Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of November 21st. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of November 21st-25th:

Monday, November 21 David Duchovny ( The Estate ) Brian Tyree Henry Live ’s @ Home Thanksgiving: Kelly and Mark Consuelos sharing favorite family recipes

Tuesday, November 22 Jake Gyllenhaal Winner Of Dancing with the Stars Live ’s @ Home Thanksgiving: Recipe from Ryan’s family

Wednesday, November 23 Gabrielle Union ( Strange World Runner-Up of Dancing with the Stars Live ’s @ Home Thanksgiving: Crowd-pleasing dish from Michael Gelman’s family

Thursday, November 24 – Encore Broadcast Matthew Modine ( Stranger Things ) Jeremy Allen White ( The Bear

Friday, November 25 Mark Wahlberg Tisha Campbell ( Uncoupled ) Make your own outdoor survival kit Steve Patterson visits The Edge in NYC



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.