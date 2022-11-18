New Gold Touchpoint at Magic Kingdom for the Annual Passholder Line

If you are an annual passholder at Walt Disney World, there are extras that come with your pass. There are specific passholder entrances to each park to cut down on the long lines, and we noticed there are now gold touchpoints to enter through that line.

What's Happening:

At Magic Kingdom

This is at the passholder only line.

Currently, the only annual pass available for new purchases would be the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, available to Florida residents only.

About Disney Pixie Dust Pass:

Admission to one or more Walt Disney World Resort theme parks Mondays through Fridays during certain times of the year with an advance park reservation.

This pass can hold up to 3 reservations at a time on a rolling basis.

Blockout dates apply, including peak and holiday periods.

Standard theme park parking.

Save on select dining.

Up to 20% off select merchandise in store.