Photos – Holiday Season Kicks Off at SeaWorld Orlando

The holiday season is underway at SeaWorld Orlando. With magical holiday shows, delicious treats and more, it’s a spectacular festive celebration. Check out some of our photos from our visit to the park.
- Visitors will see the theme park transformed into a winter wonderland sparkling with more than 3 million beautiful lights and the addition of new holiday experiences at Wild Arctic Plaza during the event.
- The main feature of the magical festival is the Sea of Trees – a guest favorite. The wintery, watery wonderland is back immersing guests in a sea of twinkling holiday trees that sparkle to music as they light up the water. Dazzling images come to life on more than 100 trees, including a giant glistening centerpiece that towers 70 feet above the water.
- Holiday cheer can also be found throughout the park with stilt walkers at the Waterfront and in Wild Arctic Plaza, jump-roping toy soldiers, and Elf Story Chair Stacking in Sharks Plaza. Guests also cannot miss the opportunity for photos with Santa, Rudolph and Bumble! Rudolph and Bumble have found a new home this year in Wild Arctic, while Santa can be found at his new workshop in the Shoppes at the Waterfront. Guests can also dine with Santa throughout the Christmas Celebration for an additional cost.
- Guests to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration can savor the flavors of the holiday season with ALL-NEW food and beverage offerings this year.
- Traditional flavors like gingerbread, eggnog and peppermint can be found all around the park in new and unexpected ways. There will also be a very special holiday doughnut from an Orlando-based doughnut shop.
- And of course, a new collection of holiday merchandise is available so guests can find the perfect gift for anyone.
More holiday fun at SeaWorld Orlando:
- There are even more ways for families to get into the holiday spirit this year at SeaWorld Orlando. At the end of the night during the Christmas Celebration, guests can be dazzled by the impressive “Holiday Reflections” fireworks show that showcases an impressive fireworks display set to the sounds of the season in the sky above the Sea of Trees.
- The magical holiday fun continues in Sesame Street Land with the return of the popular Sesame Street Christmas Parade, where guests can see all their favorite Sesame Street characters getting into the holiday spirit.
- For an additional cost, families who come to the park on Saturday mornings can have breakfast with their friends from Sesame Street.
- Elmo's Christmas Wish is also back this year on event mornings at SeaPort Theatre. Visitors can join Cookie Monster, Grover, Zoe and Rosita as they work together to help Elmo find his Christmas wish!