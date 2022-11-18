Photos – Holiday Season Kicks Off at SeaWorld Orlando

The holiday season is underway at SeaWorld Orlando. With magical holiday shows, delicious treats and more, it’s a spectacular festive celebration. Check out some of our photos from our visit to the park.

Visitors will see the theme park transformed into a winter wonderland sparkling with more than 3 million beautiful lights and the addition of new holiday experiences at Wild Arctic Plaza during the event.

The main feature of the magical festival is the Sea of Trees – a guest favorite. The wintery, watery wonderland is back immersing guests in a sea of twinkling holiday trees that sparkle to music as they light up the water. Dazzling images come to life on more than 100 trees, including a giant glistening centerpiece that towers 70 feet above the water.

Holiday cheer can also be found throughout the park with stilt walkers at the Waterfront and in Wild Arctic Plaza, jump-roping toy soldiers, and Elf Story Chair Stacking in Sharks Plaza. Guests also cannot miss the opportunity for photos with Santa, Rudolph and Bumble! Rudolph and Bumble have found a new home this year in Wild Arctic, while Santa can be found at his new workshop in the Shoppes at the Waterfront. Guests can also dine with Santa throughout the Christmas Celebration for an additional cost.

Guests to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration can savor the flavors of the holiday season with ALL-NEW food and beverage offerings this year.

Traditional flavors like gingerbread, eggnog and peppermint can be found all around the park in new and unexpected ways. There will also be a very special holiday doughnut from an Orlando-based doughnut shop.

And of course, a new collection of holiday merchandise is available so guests can find the perfect gift for anyone.

More holiday fun at SeaWorld Orlando: