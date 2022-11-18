SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration Expands With One New and One Returning Favorite

SeaWorld Orlando is excited to announce that even more holiday magic is coming to the park’s award-winning Christmas Celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Back by popular demand, the Christmas show “O Wondrous Night” will return to SeaWorld Orlando. After a two-year hiatus, this incredible story takes center stage at Nautilus Theatre several times a day on event days. Guests will experience a nativity only SeaWorld can bring to life, complete with more than 30 carols, life-sized puppets, and much more in this spectacular Christmas show. Told through the eyes of those that were there, “O Wondrous Night” is a touching, light-hearted, and glorious musical with a host of angels, music, and the true glory of Christmas.
- A family-favorite holiday story will take center stage at SeaFire Grill at this year’s Christmas Celebration. The Sesame Street: The Nutcracker animated holiday special starring Elmo and Tango, coming to Cartoonito on HBO Max on December 1st, will play at SeaWorld Orlando on select days.
- The 26-minute-long program will feature guests’ favorite Sesame Street characters telling the iconic Christmas story of The Nutcracker in a way only Sesame Street can!
- The screenings will be free and play throughout the day at SeaFire Grill on Saturdays and Sundays, December 3-4; 10-11; 17-18.
- For a look at what else to expect during SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration, click here.
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration runs on select dates through January 3rd, 2023.
