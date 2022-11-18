SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration Expands With One New and One Returning Favorite

SeaWorld Orlando is excited to announce that even more holiday magic is coming to the park’s award-winning Christmas Celebration.

What’s Happening:

Back by popular demand, the Christmas show “O Wondrous Night” will return to SeaWorld Orlando. After a two-year hiatus, this incredible story takes center stage at Nautilus Theatre several times a day on event days. Guests will experience a nativity only SeaWorld can bring to life, complete with more than 30 carols, life-sized puppets, and much more in this spectacular Christmas show. Told through the eyes of those that were there, “O Wondrous Night” is a touching, light-hearted, and glorious musical with a host of angels, music, and the true glory of Christmas.

A family-favorite holiday story will take center stage at SeaFire Grill at this year’s Christmas Celebration. The Sesame Street: The Nutcracker animated holiday special starring Elmo and Tango, coming to Cartoonito on HBO Max on December 1st, will play at SeaWorld Orlando on select days.

animated holiday special starring Elmo and Tango, coming to Cartoonito on HBO Max on December 1st, will play at SeaWorld Orlando on select days. The 26-minute-long program will feature guests’ favorite Sesame Street characters telling the iconic Christmas story of The Nutcracker in a way only Sesame Street can!

in a way only Sesame Street can! The screenings will be free and play throughout the day at SeaFire Grill on Saturdays and Sundays, December 3-4; 10-11; 17-18.

For a look at what else to expect during SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration, click here

SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration runs on select dates through January 3rd, 2023.