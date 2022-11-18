Topps Celebrates the Holidays with 10 Days of Digital Collectible Fun, Including First “Strange World” Collection

The holidays are here and Topps is giving collectors a slew of new collectibles to celebrate in the Disney Collect! by Topps for 10 days of collectible fun celebrating classic characters, brand new movies like Strange World, and watch parties.

The celebration begins today and runs through Monday, November 28th with special releases, new avatars, and iconic collectibles.

Topps will be releasing daily sets tied to characters new and old, the birthday of everyone’s favorite mouse, and even a sneak peek of next year’s full base set.

With hundreds of new collectibles available, the week is one any Disney fan won’t want to miss.

Complete collection schedule:

11/18 – Base 2023 – Series 1 – Debut Variant Get a sneak peek of our 2023 Base Collection ahead of their January premiere!



11/18 – Mickey Mouse Celebration Collection 2022 Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s birthday with Cards showcasing some of his unforgettable appearances through the years!



11/19 – Wreck-It Ralph 10th Anniversary Collection Celebrate 10 years of video game mayhem with Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope! Watch Party starts at 1:00 PM ET on 11/19/22.

11/20 – Enchanted – 15th Anniversary Watch Party Cards Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Enchanted with the Disney Collect! community for the chance to collect free Cards and Coins! Watch Party starts at 1:00 PM ET on 11/20/22.

11/23 – Strange World Debut Collection Collect Cards featuring new characters and exciting scenes from the new animated adventure!

11/24 – Pixar Pies Collection We’ve cooked up something special for Thanksgiving!



11/25 – Topps Timeless: Series 2 Collect iconic Disney characters from across eras of animation in this elegant Collection!



11/26 – Fantasia Watch Party Celebrate the music and magic of Fantasia with a special Watch Party! Watch Party starts at 1:00 PM ET on 11/26/22.

