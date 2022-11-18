Topps Celebrates the Holidays with 10 Days of Digital Collectible Fun, Including First “Strange World” Collection

The holidays are here and Topps is giving collectors a slew of new collectibles to celebrate in the Disney Collect! by Topps for 10 days of collectible fun celebrating classic characters, brand new movies like Strange World, and watch parties.
- The celebration begins today and runs through Monday, November 28th with special releases, new avatars, and iconic collectibles.
- Topps will be releasing daily sets tied to characters new and old, the birthday of everyone’s favorite mouse, and even a sneak peek of next year’s full base set.
- With hundreds of new collectibles available, the week is one any Disney fan won’t want to miss.
Complete collection schedule:
- 11/18 – Base 2023 – Series 1 – Debut Variant
- Get a sneak peek of our 2023 Base Collection ahead of their January premiere!
- 11/18 – Mickey Mouse Celebration Collection 2022
- Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s birthday with Cards showcasing some of his unforgettable appearances through the years!
- 11/19 – Wreck-It Ralph 10th Anniversary Collection
- Celebrate 10 years of video game mayhem with Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope! Watch Party starts at 1:00 PM ET on 11/19/22.
- 11/20 – Enchanted – 15th Anniversary Watch Party Cards
- Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Enchanted with the Disney Collect! community for the chance to collect free Cards and Coins! Watch Party starts at 1:00 PM ET on 11/20/22.
- 11/23 – Strange World Debut Collection
- Collect Cards featuring new characters and exciting scenes from the new animated adventure!
- 11/24 – Pixar Pies Collection
- We’ve cooked up something special for Thanksgiving!
- 11/25 – Topps Timeless: Series 2
- Collect iconic Disney characters from across eras of animation in this elegant Collection!
- 11/26 – Fantasia Watch Party
- Celebrate the music and magic of Fantasia with a special Watch Party! Watch Party starts at 1:00 PM ET on 11/26/22.
- 11/28 – Platinum Pristine: Series 2
- Collect classic Disney characters from your favorite animated films in this prestigious Collection, including rare Sketch Cards!