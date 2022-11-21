Bob Iger’s New CEO Salary and Compensation Package Revealed

In the continuing saga of Bob Iger’s return as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, we have now learned what Iger’s salary and compensation package will be.

What’s Happening:

Returning as CEO as of last night, replacing outgoing CEO Bob Chapek, Iger will earn a $1 million base salary, according to public filings

Iger is also entitled to an annual bonus of up to $1 million, along with a long-term incentive award with a target value of $25 million for each year of his contract, meaning he could potentially earn up to $27 million.

Compare that to Iger’s compensation in his last year with the company, which totaled $45.9 million. In 2020 he earned $21.0 million, $47.5 million in the year before that and $65.6 million in fiscal 2018.

Iger’s previous base salary in 2021 was $3 million.

Meanwhile, filings have not stated what kind of severance package Chapek received, although it's rumored to be at least $20 million.

Filings did however say that Chapek was fired “without cause.”

Iger’s new deal as Chief Executive Officer commenced on November 20th, 2022 and runs through on December 31st, 2024.

More Walt Disney Company Executive Changes: