New Details Revealed Surrounding Bob Chapek’s Departure and Bob Iger’s Return to Disney

More details on the story and reasoning behind Bob Iger’s return to The Walt Disney Company as CEO are continuing to come in. CNBC has revealed a few new details, including when the board reached out to Iger and when former CEO Bob Chapek found out about his end with the company.

What’s Happening:

The impetus for Disney’s board choosing to rehire Bob Iger came after they received multiple internal complaints from senior leadership that Bob Chapek was not fit for the job.

Disappointing fourth-quarter earnings hiring freeze and layoffs

Apparently the executive change came about quickly, which blindsided Chapek and his closest allies, such as Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution head Kareem Daniel, who is also out at Disney