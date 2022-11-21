Celebrate the Holiday Season at Disneyland Paris With “Disney Enchanted Christmas”

Disneyland Paris is ready to celebrate the holidays during this 30th anniversary celebration. From now until January 8, guests can take part in all the festivities that the Disney Enchanted Christmas includes. Disney Parks Blog gave all the details.

What's Happening:

Disney Dreams! of Christmas returns to Disneyland Paris for the festive season! During Disney Enchanted Christmas, the incredible night-time spectacular projects much-loved Disney Characters, including those from Pixar’s Toy Story and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen , onto Sleeping Beauty Castle as fireworks illuminate the sky and music fills Disneyland Park

returns to Disneyland Paris for the festive season! During Disney Enchanted Christmas, the incredible night-time spectacular projects much-loved Disney Characters, including those from Pixar’s and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ , onto Sleeping Beauty Castle as fireworks illuminate the sky and music fills Debuting this holiday season, a special touch of innovation has been added to Sleeping Beauty Castle’s rooftops thanks to brand-new LED lights that are synchronized with the show.

The 30th Anniversary exclusive drone show, Disney D-Light can still be enjoyed as a pre-show to Disney Dreams! of Christmas each night.

can still be enjoyed as a pre-show to each night. Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade will return as Mickey and Friends, the Disney Princesses and even Santa Claus himself join together to sing, dance and celebrate the Christmas season.

will return as Mickey and Friends, the Disney Princesses and even Santa Claus himself join together to sing, dance and celebrate the Christmas season. You can enjoy the catchy Shine a Light! parade song and festive-themed floats multiple times a day thanks to the day and night versions of the parade.

parade song and festive-themed floats multiple times a day thanks to the day and night versions of the parade. Disney Characters will light up the Christmas tree in the Town Square during the evening parade.

For the festive sing-along Let’s Sing Christmas! as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy all get together to practice their favorite carols at the Videopolis theatre

For merchandise check out Disney Enchanted Christmas . Pick up a Disney bauble at La Boutique du Château and decorate your tree with the most perfect Disney souvenir.

. Pick up a Disney bauble at La Boutique du Château and decorate your tree with the most perfect Disney souvenir. Mickey and Friends are excited to welcome guests into the Parks during Disney Enchanted Christmas.

Stitch is dressed to impress, and you can even meet Santa Claus at Disneyland Park.

Head over to Walt Disney Studios as the Park welcomes back L’Hiver Gourmand, a European-inspired winter food market that offers winter-warming bites.