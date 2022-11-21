If you are wanting to go to Legoland Florida, this could be the perfect time as the biggest deal of the year starts tomorrow.

What's Happening:

Legoland Florida Resort’s biggest sale of the year is here.

Captain Brickbeard has taken over Black Friday and is revealing the treasure he has in store.

These swashbuckling savings include deep discounts on Annual Passes, vacation packages, and tickets.

Exclusive early access for email subscribers started today. The Black Friday sale will officially be live tomorrow, Tues., Nov. 22, and guests can purchase at LegolandFlorida.com

This Year’s Sale Includes:

SAVE UP TO 35% ON SELECT ANNUAL PASSES

Silver Annual Pass for $139.99–$60 savings

The Silver Annual Pass includes:

More than 320 awesome days of Legoland Theme Park fun

10% discount on dining, retail and stays at onsite hotels

Free standard parking

Gold Annual Pass for $167.99–$72 savings

The Gold Annual Pass includes:

More than 350 awesome days of fun at both Legoland Theme Park and Water Park

Option to add year-long access to Peppa Pig Theme Park for only $21 with the Black Friday deal

10% discount on dining, retail and stays at the Resort’s onsite hotels

Free standard parking

12 months of unlimited admission to SEALIFE Aquarium Orlando, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Lego Discovery Center – Atlanta

Platinum Annual Pass for $194.99–$105 savings

The Platinum Annual Pass includes:

Unlimited admission to Legoland Theme Park, Legoland Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park for 12 months with no blockout days

Unlimited admission to all annual events including Brick-or-Treat and Holidays at Legoland

Free preferred parking

10% discount on dining, retail and stays at the Resort’s onsite hotels

12 months of unlimited admission to more than 30 Merlin attractions across the U.S.

SAVE 50% ON TICKETS

1-Day Tickets to Legoland Florida Theme Park for $59.50

Tickets valid Dec. 1, 2022 – Mar. 17, 2023 (blockout dates apply Dec. 26-31).

Option to add access to Legoland Water Park for only $12.50 with the Black Friday deal

UP TO 50% OFF VACATION PACKAGES

Save up to 50% off a two-night stay in a fully themed Lego room at Legoland Florida Resort’s three onsite hotels: Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel and Legoland Beach Retreat (based on availability)

Tickets to Legoland Theme Park