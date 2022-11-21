Legoland Florida Resort’s Biggest Sale of the Year Starts Tomorrow

by |
Tags: ,

If you are wanting to go to Legoland Florida, this could be the perfect time as the biggest deal of the year starts tomorrow.

What's Happening:

  • Legoland Florida Resort’s biggest sale of the year is here.
  • Captain Brickbeard has taken over Black Friday and is revealing the treasure he has in store.
  • These swashbuckling savings include deep discounts on Annual Passes, vacation packages, and tickets.
  • Exclusive early access for email subscribers started today. The Black Friday sale will officially be live tomorrow, Tues., Nov. 22, and guests can purchase at LegolandFlorida.com.

This Year’s Sale Includes:

SAVE UP TO 35% ON SELECT ANNUAL PASSES

Silver Annual Pass for $139.99–$60 savings

  • The Silver Annual Pass includes:
  • More than 320 awesome days of Legoland Theme Park fun
  • 10% discount on dining, retail and stays at onsite hotels
  • Free standard parking

 

Gold Annual Pass for $167.99–$72 savings

  • The Gold Annual Pass includes:
  • More than 350 awesome days of fun at both Legoland Theme Park and Water Park
  • Option to add year-long access to Peppa Pig Theme Park for only $21 with the Black Friday deal
  • 10% discount on dining, retail and stays at the Resort’s onsite hotels
  • Free standard parking
  • 12 months of unlimited admission to SEALIFE Aquarium Orlando, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Lego Discovery Center – Atlanta

 

Platinum Annual Pass for $194.99–$105 savings

  • The Platinum Annual Pass includes:
  • Unlimited admission to Legoland Theme Park, Legoland Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park for 12 months with no blockout days
  • Unlimited admission to all annual events including Brick-or-Treat and Holidays at Legoland
  • Free preferred parking
  • 10% discount on dining, retail and stays at the Resort’s onsite hotels
  • 12 months of unlimited admission to more than 30 Merlin attractions across the U.S.

 

SAVE 50% ON TICKETS

  • 1-Day Tickets to Legoland Florida Theme Park for $59.50
  • Tickets valid Dec. 1, 2022 – Mar. 17, 2023 (blockout dates apply Dec. 26-31).
  • Option to add access to Legoland Water Park for only $12.50 with the Black Friday deal

 

UP TO 50% OFF VACATION PACKAGES

  • Save up to 50% off a two-night stay in a fully themed Lego room at Legoland Florida Resort’s three onsite hotels: Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel and Legoland Beach Retreat (based on availability)

Tickets to Legoland Theme Park

  • Free full breakfast daily at hotel
  • Free self-parking
  • All three hotels feature separate kid’s sleeping area in every room AND daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary Lego souvenir
  • Offer valid for stays Jan. 8 – May 25, 2023