If you are wanting to go to Legoland Florida, this could be the perfect time as the biggest deal of the year starts tomorrow.
What's Happening:
- Legoland Florida Resort’s biggest sale of the year is here.
- Captain Brickbeard has taken over Black Friday and is revealing the treasure he has in store.
- These swashbuckling savings include deep discounts on Annual Passes, vacation packages, and tickets.
- Exclusive early access for email subscribers started today. The Black Friday sale will officially be live tomorrow, Tues., Nov. 22, and guests can purchase at LegolandFlorida.com.
This Year’s Sale Includes:
SAVE UP TO 35% ON SELECT ANNUAL PASSES
Silver Annual Pass for $139.99–$60 savings
- The Silver Annual Pass includes:
- More than 320 awesome days of Legoland Theme Park fun
- 10% discount on dining, retail and stays at onsite hotels
- Free standard parking
Gold Annual Pass for $167.99–$72 savings
- The Gold Annual Pass includes:
- More than 350 awesome days of fun at both Legoland Theme Park and Water Park
- Option to add year-long access to Peppa Pig Theme Park for only $21 with the Black Friday deal
- 10% discount on dining, retail and stays at the Resort’s onsite hotels
- Free standard parking
- 12 months of unlimited admission to SEALIFE Aquarium Orlando, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Lego Discovery Center – Atlanta
Platinum Annual Pass for $194.99–$105 savings
- The Platinum Annual Pass includes:
- Unlimited admission to Legoland Theme Park, Legoland Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park for 12 months with no blockout days
- Unlimited admission to all annual events including Brick-or-Treat and Holidays at Legoland
- Free preferred parking
- 10% discount on dining, retail and stays at the Resort’s onsite hotels
- 12 months of unlimited admission to more than 30 Merlin attractions across the U.S.
SAVE 50% ON TICKETS
- 1-Day Tickets to Legoland Florida Theme Park for $59.50
- Tickets valid Dec. 1, 2022 – Mar. 17, 2023 (blockout dates apply Dec. 26-31).
- Option to add access to Legoland Water Park for only $12.50 with the Black Friday deal
UP TO 50% OFF VACATION PACKAGES
- Save up to 50% off a two-night stay in a fully themed Lego room at Legoland Florida Resort’s three onsite hotels: Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel and Legoland Beach Retreat (based on availability)
Tickets to Legoland Theme Park
- Free full breakfast daily at hotel
- Free self-parking
- All three hotels feature separate kid’s sleeping area in every room AND daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary Lego souvenir
- Offer valid for stays Jan. 8 – May 25, 2023