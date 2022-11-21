Limited Edition Anna and Elsa Doll Set by Brittney Lee Arrives on shopDisney

Disney collectors have a new high end doll set to bring to their display cases as shopDisney introduces a limited edition Frozen Anna and Elsa designed by artist Brittney Lee.

Fans who were surprised that Elsa and Anna weren’t included in the 15-character Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration series of dolls, can breathe a sigh of relief as the sisters get their own limited edition set.

Debuting this week as part of a new Frozen collection is a beautiful limited edition doll set designed by artist Britteny Lee. Lee is responsible for the iconic looks of Elsa and Anna's outfits in both Frozen and Frozen 2

The sisters are featured here in their most recognizable dresses from the first film. Anna is dressed for a journey in the snow to find her older sister. She's wearing her blue dress with black vest, and matching boots and completes her look with a magenta colored cape.



Elsa has embraced her powers and “let it go” donning her icy blue and crystal white down that’s as dreamy as ever. Her platinum hair is braided to one side and secured with a snowflake headband.

Some fans might recognize the set from earlier this year where it was originally introduced at the D23 Expo 2022.

The dolls are packaged in elegant window display packaging, but should fans choose to open the box, each doll comes with a display stand so she can be placed among your favorite Disney collectibles.

Edition size is 5,700 and the doll set sells for $299.99.

The Limited Edition Anna and Elsa Collector Doll Set is available now on shopDisney. A link to the set can be found below.

Anna and Elsa Collector Doll Set by Brittney Lee – Limited Edition